Kyiv: Ukraine’s border guard agency says the Russian military has attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

The agency said the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.

Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 km (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.