Bhubaneswar: The State Housing and Urban Development department Saturday released a draft reservation list of chairpersons of 107 Municipalities/NACs, which will be published in Odisha Gazette.

The draft proposal has invited objections and/or suggestions from all stakeholders. Persons interested in connection with the notification have to submit their objections and/or suggestions within a period of fifteen days from the date of publication of gazette notification.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Sub-section (3) and (4) of Section 47 of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 (Odisha Act 23 of 1950), read with sub-rule (5) of rule 67 of the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of wards, reservation of seats and conduct of election) rules, 1994, the State government do hereby propose to publish a notification in the Odisha Gazette showing reservation of office of Chairperson of the Municipality/ NAC as specified in Column (2) of the Schedule below for the category mentioned in Column (3) thereof inviting objections/suggestion from all persons interested in connection with this notification within a period of fifteen days from the date of publication of this notification in the Odisha Gazette,” a circular issued by the Housing and Urban Development department stated.

Also read: 9-year-old raped by neighbour, admitted to Capital Hospital

Any objection and/or suggestion which will be received by Director of Municipal Administration from any person interested on or before the expiry of period as specified above shall be considered, it added.

Office of chairperson in nine Municipalities/NACs has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (Woman), eight for Scheduled Caste, five for Scheduled Tribe (Woman), three for Scheduled Tribe and 40 for Women, including 42 for Un-Reserved, the official circular read.

Worth mentioning, the State Election Commission (SEC)-Odisha has begun preparations for upcoming ULB polls with the despatch of Electronic Voting Machines to 15 districts December 16, 2021.

PNN