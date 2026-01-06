Puri: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has seized “unauthorised ghee” inside the 12th-century shrine, instead of approved OMFED ghee, a source said Tuesday.

The administration has issued notice to devotee Rabindra Barik of Puri’s Bira Harekrushnapur and ‘Suar Sevak’ Jameshwar Suar, asking them to submit satisfactory explanations within seven days.

Chief Administrator of SJTA, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, has directed officials to take measures to ensure that only OMFED ghee is allowed into the temple. The ‘Suar Mahasuar Niyog’ was also informed about that incident.

Senior supervisors and temple commanders have been instructed to enforce the order strictly and take necessary action to prevent any irregularities.

“No violation will be tolerated,” the Chief Administrator said. He added that strict action will be taken if anyone attempts to bring outside or unapproved ghee into the 12th-century shrine premises.

