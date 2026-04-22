Jharsuguda: Tension escalated at the ongoing protest in Jharsuguda district after villagers alleged that police are mounting pressure on them to withdraw from the demonstration against alleged unauthorised water extraction by SMC Power Generation Ltd.

Hundreds of residents, mostly women from Hirma, Badmal, Jamra and Marakuta panchayats, have been staging a sit-in outside the company’s pump house since Monday night, braving extreme heat with temperatures hovering around 45°C. The protest continued into Tuesday.

The agitators claim that water is being drawn from the Ib and Bheden rivers during the non-monsoon period in violation of government norms, worsening an already prevalent drinking water crisis in the region. With river levels falling sharply, villagers say access to potable water has become increasingly difficult, affecting both households and livestock.

Protesters alleged that police personnel at the site have been pressuring them to vacate the area, citing administrative and law-and-order concerns. However, the demonstrators have refused to disperse, demanding that authorities halt the water extraction immediately and make the official permission received by the company to extract water, public, if any at all.

Police officials, on the other hand, have maintained that the company possesses the required approval to draw water. Villagers have challenged this claim, insisting that documentary proof be produced.

The Jharsuguda sub-collector said an inquiry by the irrigation department has been completed and appropriate action will be taken once the report is received. The issue has drawn further attention as the state government had earlier imposed restrictions on drawing river water during the non-monsoon period. The chief minister had also warned of penalties and legal action against violations.

Despite repeated demands from locals, no formal meeting between the SMC Power Generation Ltd and affected villagers has been convened so far, prompting allegations of administrative inaction. Residents have warned of intensifying their agitation if immediate steps are not taken to resolve the crisis and stop the alleged illegal extraction of river water.