India is a land of temples that have strange stories related to them.

There is always a story or a mystery attached to the thousands of temples that grace India .

One such interesting story is about a Lord Hanuman temple, known as ‘Shree Sidhveer Khedapati Hanuman Mandir‘, in Bolayi village of Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. It may sound weird but it is true that speeding trains automatically slow down while passing this temple.

Yes, you heard it right. And by any chance, the trains do not stop, they meet with accidents, some locals said. According to the priest of the temple, the loco pilots of the trains feel like someone is telling them to slow down the speed of the train when they are near the temple.

The temple is believed to be 600 years old and has been the centre of attraction for tourists visiting the area. Here an idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on the left side of Lord Hanuman’s idol. Locals believe that having two idols at the same place has made this place pure and lucky.

There is also a belief that the idol of Lord Hanuman fulfills the wishes natives who live in the area.