Sheragad: Ganjam has emerged as the top hotspot of coronavirus cases in Odisha. The Odisha government and the district administration is trying their best to contain the spread of the deadly virus. However the callous attitude of a large number of people is making their jobs doubly difficult.

Odia returnees from other states to this district have been placed under quarantine. District administration officials have asked relatives of those put under quarantine to stay away from the centres. However, the kin of the quarantined persons continue to visit the centres flouting rules.

Sources said relatives of quarantined inmates at the Gothagaon High School under Sheragad block are visiting the centre on a regular basis. Sunday was not an exception and there many were visitors to the centre. They were seen bringing in food and other items for the inmates. Over 50 COVID-19 suspected people have been put under quarantine at the facility.

Most of the inmates belong to Narendrapur village under this block. Despite restrictions on entering quarantine centres, the rules have not been followed, alleged villagers. They said this could give rise to community spread and put lives at stake.