Sanakhamundi: Unidentified miscreants killed a youth at his house at Nuaantei village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district Monday.

The accused has been identified as Dusmant Choudhury.

According to a source, some unidentified miscreants came to the village on motorcycles Monday morning. They stopped in front of Dushmant’s house. Before anybody could guess their motive, they barged into the victim’s house and attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the spot.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and launched a probe.

While past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murder, the police said that the suspects are yet to be identified and the motive behind the murder is being probed.

PNN