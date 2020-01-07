Rajnagar: Unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 50 thousand from an elderly man in Rajnagar market area of Kendrapara district Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Muralidhar Rout (80), a resident of the Bhopal village under Mahakalpara police limits.

According to police officials, Rout had withdrawn the cash from a State Bank of India branch located in Rajnagar market Tuesday. He went to the market with the cash bag shortly after.

Several miscreants came in a motorcycle and snatched the bag from him while he was washing his hands after placing the cash bag near a tubewell. The thieves decamped from the spot before the elderly man could react to the sudden development.

Later, the victim lodged an FIR with Rajnagar police in this regard based on which the cops have started a probe. The identity of the accused men areyet to be established.

PNN