New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the changes proposed in the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019, for amending the Homeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act, 1973.

Presently, the Bill is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The amendments will ensure the necessary regulatory reforms in homeopathy education and enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interests of the general public, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media here after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The commission will promote availability of affordable homeopathy healthcare services in all parts of the country.”

The HCC Act was enacted for the constitution of a Central Council of Homeopathy for the regulation of the education and practice of homeopathy, for maintenance of a Central Register of Homeopathy, and for matters connected therewith.

The Act was modelled on the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The broad functions, constitution, and regulation-making powers under the HCC Act are identical to those of the Medical Council of India.

While the Act provides a solid foundation for the growth of medical education and practice in homeopathy, bottlenecks in the functioning of the Council have been experienced, which has resulted in serious detrimental effects on medical education as well as the delivery of quality homeopathy healthcare services.