New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Tuesday recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.

Sources said the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.

(details awaited)

PTI