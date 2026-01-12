Bhubaneswar: Union government is pursuing anti-youth policies by systematically denying employment opportunities to youth, interfering in functioning of educational institutions and the consistent rise in atrocities against Dalits, tribals and minorities, alleged All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state president Satyaranjan Mohanty during the outfit’s state council meeting in Bhubaneswar Sunday.

Mohanty also claimed that the government has failed to fulfil election promises made to unemployed youth, undermining democratic accountability. Addressing the gathering, AIYF all India president Roshan Kumar spoke on the national political situation, criticising the BJP-led government for what he described as divisive policies influenced by RSS ideology.

He alleged the Union government of misusing constitutional bodies and manipulating electoral processes. Kumar claimed that special and intensive voter list revisions were being used to exclude eligible voters in an attempt to retain political power. The national president also condemned recent actions by the United States against Venezuela, describing it as an attack on the sovereignty of a democratic nation.

Expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people, he reiterated the Indian youth movement’s support for global struggles against imperialism. Communist Party of India (CPI) Odisha state secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra congratulated the newly elected state council members and urged youth organisations to continue their struggle in order to protect democracy, Constitution, federal structure, and the rights of unemployed youth. Later in the afternoon, AIYF held a protest at Master Canteen here, raising voice against environment pollution. Participants condemned government’s ‘anti-people, anti-youth and anti-environment’ policies and demanded immediate measures to protect livelihoods and the environment.