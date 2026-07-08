Bhubaneswar: Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Wednesday asked the Odisha government to strengthen the value chain and harness the state’s untapped export potential by promoting closer collaboration among fishers, fish farmers, exporters and cooperatives.

Singh made the remarks while reviewing the implementation of fisheries and aquaculture schemes in Odisha at a meeting attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union MoS for Fisheries SP Singh Baghel, and state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik.

The Union minister lauded Odisha’s emergence as a major fisheries hub with a diversified freshwater, brackish water and marine fisheries base, according to an official statement.

The state recorded fish production of 12.70 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26, supports more than 16 lakh fishers and exported seafood worth Rs 5,429 crore during the period, it said.

Odisha has also received substantial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with projects worth over Rs 1,301 crore sanctioned for fish production enhancement, infrastructure development, technology adoption, fisher welfare and post-harvest facilities, it added.

Emphasising the need to further strengthen the fisheries value chain, Singh called for enhanced capacity building, modernising processing facilities and diversification of fish species and fisheries products to expand export opportunities and boost incomes, the statement said.

The meeting also stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the Centre, the state government, research institutions, financial institutions and fisheries stakeholders to transform Odisha into a leading fisheries and aquaculture hub and contribute significantly to India’s blue economy goals, it said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradhan said Odisha has immense potential to expand exports of fisheries products.

Our fishermen will reap the benefits by adding value to marine products, he said.

Mallik said Odisha exported fisheries products worth around Rs 5,500 crore over the past year.

He said the Union minister has advised the state to expand deep-sea and brackish water fishing.

I want to thank our Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the cabinet has already approved the Deep Sea Fishing Mission, he said.

Last week, the state cabinet approved the Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2026-2036) with an outlay of Rs 2,295.45 crore to transform the state into a leading marine exports hub.