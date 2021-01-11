New Delhi: Union Minister Shripad Naik was seriously injured in a car accident Monday in Karnataka. However, his wife and his personal secretary, Deepak, who were critical after the crash, died in the hospital, police confirmed. Shripad Naik is the Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent) and defence. He is out of danger and is being treated at a hospital.

Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading Monday night from Yallapur to Gokarna. On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned. “It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car,” a police officer said..

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Naik’s wife. “Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured,” Yediyurappa tweeted

Hearing about the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The prime minister has requested for proper arrangements for the treatment of Naik in Goa. The 68-year-old Naik is a BJP MP from north Goa.

It should be stated here that a few months back, both Naik and his wife were hit by the COVID-19 bug. However, both beat the disease and recovered quickly.