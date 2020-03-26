Bhubaneswar: The State government has now made some temporary arrangements to ensure marketing of vegetables from the Unit-I market in Bhubaneswar by shifting their base to the stretch juxtaposed to the Rajmahal Square.

As per the decision of the government, several vegetable vendors who were earlier operating from Unit-I premises have been asked to move to the roadside from AG Square to Rajmahal Square. They have been especially cautioned to maintain a distance of 25 metres from the each other.

The vendors started their operations from Thursday, with each vendor maintaining a distance of 25 metres from another to ensure social distancing.

The police force deployed in the State capital are now also ensuring compliance of the government’s orders of social distancing and trying to ensure no crowding takes place in the vendor zone. Regular checking and management of crowds are being carried out by the police to ensure strict adherence to rules.

The vendors who had earlier lost hope of selling their products during the lockdown are now relieved after being given permission to operate albeit with restrictions. Several citizens were seen buying vegetables from them under the restricted sales regime.

