Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested Monday seven persons including one minor for their involvement in the alleged murderous attack on a youth over past enmity at Unit-IX area under Sahidnagar Police limits here, Saturday night.

The accused were identified as Suvam Das alias Babu, 19, of Mancheswar Industrial estate, Soumyaranjan Moharana, alias Bapu of Chakeisiani area, Punit Goswamy, 19, of Jagannathnagar lane, Bibekananda Dutta of Naharkanta, Akash Mohapatra of Pandra under Mancheswar police limits and Sk Farhan Kabir, of IRC village area under Nayapalli police station.

Around 20 unknown bike-borne miscreants had attacked the victim P Akash Kumar Dora while he was with some of his friends near his residence at Postal Colony area in Unit-IX area. Dora who suffered grievous injuries was rushed to a private hospital in the city where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The onlookers present at the spot, however, succeeded in nabbing one of the miscreants who was later handed over to Sahidnagar police. Cops initiated a probe into the incident after registering a case in this regard. All the seven accused were sent to jail after the rejection of their bail pleas Monday. Police are on the hunt for the rest of the attac¬kers.

The worrisome fact is that most of the attackers involved in the assault on Dora are school-going minors. Sources also claimed that some of the accused study in prominent English-medium schools in the city.

The involvement of school-going minors in the Market Building ransacking incident last month had shocked the Commissionerate Police. This indicates towards an increase in the number of minors involved in violent activities in the city.

