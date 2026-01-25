Bhubaneswar: Emphasising unity in diversity as India’s enduring strength, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Saturday, said the nation must remain cohesive while navigating a rapidly changing world. He was addressing the combined Foundation Day celebrations of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu at Lok Bhavan here.

First Lady Jayasree Kambhampati was also present. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the observance of these foundation days transcends administrative reorganisation, reflecting India’s faith in democratic governance, cooperative federalism and balanced regional development.

He urged citizens to renew their commitment to national unity and constitutional values, guided by the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat vision, the Governor said the initiative strengthens emotional, cultural and intellectual bonds among states and Union Territories.

He noted that exchanges in language, art, education, tourism, cuisine and heritage promote mutual respect, turn diversity into a unifying force, and underscore that national progress is most meaningful when it is inclusive and shared. Highlighting the contributions of the regions being honoured, the Governor said Manipur has made lasting contributions through its classical dance, handloom traditions and sporting achievements. Meghalaya, he noted, exemplifies ecological harmony and community-based social systems, while Tripura has distinguished itself through indigenous arts, bamboo craftsmanship and sustainable development initiatives that promote social cohesion.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, the Governor said the state holds a central place in India’s historical, cultural and intellectual heritage and continues to play a vital role in agriculture, education and national development. He added that the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, with their strategic coastal location and rich natural resources, exemplify the blend of traditional livelihoods with modern governance, contributing to inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Governor said the regions are bound by constitutional values, economic interdependence and the continuous exchange of ideas, skills and aspirations. He added that hosting the celebration in Odisha was significant, as the state’s legacy of openness, inclusivity and shared heritage embodies India’s timeless ideal of unity in diversity.