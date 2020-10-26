Sharjah: ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle (51, 29b, 2×4, 5×6) was at his destructive best as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) kept themselves in the reckoning for the play-offs defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by wickets here Monday. Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh (66 n o, 56b, 8×4, 2×6) put on 100 runs for the second wicket to ensure an emphatic eight-wicket victory for their team with seven balls to spare.

Both KXIP and KKR now have 12 points from the same number of games. However, KXIP have noe leap-frogged over KKR to the fourth position on the basis of a better net run rate.

Gayle started off with two huge sixes of spinner Varun Chakravarthy to show his intentions. Whatever euphoria the youngster may have had after getting selected to the Indian T20 squad for the tour to Australia vanished into thin air as Gayle established his dominance. The best of his sixes however, was the straight one he hit off pacer Lockie Ferguson.

One should not forget the contribution of Mandeep. He struggled initially, but did not throw away his wicket. In the end he got a well-deserved half century. He played a few delightful pull shots as he grew in confidence and that made the job easier for KXIP. In the end, the Punjab side went past the finish line in a canter.

KXIP now have 12 points, the same as KKR and it will be a toss up between the two as to who makes it to the play-offs. However, KXIP are looking the better team now having won a few games on the trot.

Earlier KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill (57, 45, 3×4, 4×6) returned to form with a half century. However, KXIP bowlers came back to apply brakes and restrict the Kolkata franchise to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Gill shared a fourth wicket partnership of 81 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Eoin Morgan (40,25b, 5×4, 2×6) to rescue his side after they were reduced to 10 for three. But once Morgan fell, wickets went down in a heap again for KKR and they found themselves well short of the total they would have liked to put up. In the end Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total.

India seamer Mohammed Shami (3/35) was again the pick of the bowlers for KXIP. Shami has constantly been bowling well for KXIP this season giving them crucial wickets at right junctures. His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and Shami has found a place in the Indian T20 squad for Australia. Shami was well-supported by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/20) and fast bowler Chris Jordan (2/25).

Brief scores: KKR 149/9 (Shubman Gill 57, Eoin Morgan 40, Mohammed Shami 3/35, Ravi Bishnoi 2/20, Chris Jordan 2/25) lost to KXIP 150 for 2 in 18.5 overs (Mandeep Singh 66 n o, Chris Gayle 51) by eight wickets.