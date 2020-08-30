New Delhi: With an aim to allow more day to day activities across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Saturday in its guideline said that states and union territories cannot impose lockdown restrictions outside Containment Zones without consultation with the Centre.

Also read: Home ministry asks states not to restrict goods, people’s movement

The Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by MHA states, “States not to impose any lockdown restriction outside Containment Zones. State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/District/Sub-Division/City/Town/Village level), outside Containment Zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government”.

Under Unlock 4.0, MHA has allowed all activities outside Containment zones except the opening of school, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. International air travel of passengers is not permitted, except as permitted by MHA, the guidelines added.

Local shops and markets are required to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. However, MHA will monitor the effective implementation of the Central Government’s directives.

Vulnerable persons, such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and health purposes, it further stated.

PNN