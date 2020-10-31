Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government Saturday announced the Unlock 6.0 guidelines to be effective for a month, from November 1 to 30.

The restrictions hitherto imposed on several activities have been withdrawn.

Here are some important points from the latest guidelines:

There will be lockdown restrictions in all Containment Zones. People movement except for medical emergencies will be restricted within or out of the Containment Zones. There will be extensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required. No authority can impose any lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below level outside containment zones. However, if it is required to impose restrictions to contain the spread of the disease, District Collectors or Municipal commissioner may move the Special Relief Commissioner for consultation with Central government. International air travel of passengers except as permitted by the MHA will continue to remain closed till Nov 30. Large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other congregations will remain prohibited till Nov 30. Marriage related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons and funeral related gatherings with a maximum ceiling of 50 persons. However, in case of closed space, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceiling. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space, appropriate number of people will be allowed subject to the above ceiling. All the academic institutions will remain closed till Nov 30. However, Class 9-12 in schools under supervision of School & Mass Education Department will open from Nov 16 as per guidelines/SOP to be issued by the concerned department. Amidst closure of educational institutions, only conduct of examinations will be permitted, online/distance learning classes will be encouraged, teaching and non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling related work outside containment zones as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream. All training activities including skill and professional development will be allowed. The local authority may permit public worship in religious places with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of COVID-19 and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will continue to remain closed. However, open air theatres or similar spaces will be allowed to function subject to compliance of safety protocols such as wearing masks, physical distancing etc. Swimming pools owned and controlled by Government/recognized by Department Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha for training of sports persons are permitted to open.

PNN