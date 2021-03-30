Idukki(Kerala): The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Kerala has reached fever pitch. Like heavyweights of all parties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also campaigning. But in his wildest dreams, Rahul Gandhi could have never have thought that he would face such a smear campaign.

Former MP Joyce George courted controversy by making alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul. He made the remarks after the latter’s interaction with students of a women’s college in Kochi last week.

George had won as the CPI(M) supported independent during 2014 Parliament elections from this constituency. He made highly objectionable comments against the Nehru scion while addressing an election rally at Irattayar here Monday.

Distancing himself from the comments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF’s stand is not to personally attack Rahul. “We will oppose him politically not personally,” Vijayan told reporters Tuesday in Kasaragod.

George had earlier said Rahul would visit only women’s colleges. The girls should be ‘cautious’ while dealing with the former Congress president. “Girls never bend down in front of him… He is an unmarried trouble maker,” alleged George.

The former Left independent MP’s remarks came days after Rahul had given Aikido lessons at the famed St Teresa’s college in Kochi. He did so after a student requested him to do so. The Congress leader had visited the women’s college for an interaction with students.

George’s statement drew intense criticism from the Congress fold. Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala termed Tuesday the sexually coloured remarks against Rahul as ‘unfortunate and unacceptable’. A case should be registered against the former MP and he should be arrested, he said.