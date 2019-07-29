Unnao/ Lucknow: Swinging into action amid strident demands from the Opposition parties for an inquiry into the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer received grievous injuries, the Uttar Pradesh Police named Monday the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar among 10 people in the FIR in the case, charging them with murder.

A car in which the 19-year old woman, her family and lawyer were travelling in Sunday was hit by an over-speeding truck at Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested April 13 last year.

The incident found its echo in Parliament with SP member Ram Gopal Yadav alleging Monday an attempt was made to ‘kill’ the rape victim, leading to brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha.

“FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others,” a police officer said. It was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli, he added.

The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor’s uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail, police said. He alleged that the MLA planned to get the car hit. “I am sure that the car was hit for killing all of them by the BJP MLA and his men,” Singh said in his complaint.

The mother of the victim, speaking to reporters in Unnao had alleged: “It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us.”

The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident involving the Unnao rape victim, if a request is made, DGP OP Singh said.

“The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter,” Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

“The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday’s mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim’s mother or any relative makes any request in this regard,” Singh added.

Unnao Superintendent of Police, MP Verma said that one gunman and two women constables have been assigned round-the-clock duty for the safety of the survivor and her family, but they were not present at the time of the accident.

“An inquiry has been ordered to look into the reasons as to why the security personnel were not present with her and action will be taken after getting a report,” Verma said.

Agencies