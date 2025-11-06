Keonjhar: Foul smell blanketed the Circuit House in Keonjhar district headquarters after sewage from nearby hotels reportedly entered and accumulated behind the building, creating an unhealthy environment for the guests. Although the premises are being beautified with substantial public spending, poor supervision has allowed hotel waste to flow into the area. The problem has persisted for years, leaving the site in deplorable condition. Players using the tennis court within the premises have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the polluted surroundings, but officials have largely remained silent. Locals allege that the administration’s inaction amounts to indirect favouritism toward the hotels, a situation that has surprised many guests. As construction of a new Circuit House building begins, the accumulation of garbage and sewage is now hindering the work.

The facility sees regular visits from VVIPs throughout the year. Its importance has grown further since Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who hails from Keonjhar, began visiting the district frequently. The residents of the area are concerned that the continued dumping of hotel sewage has worsened the environment. Sources claimed that the problem stems from hotels operating without proper drainage systems.

The situation becomes particularly severe during the rainy season. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have yet to take meaningful action. Senior lawyer Ashok Das alleged that the illegal discharge continues under the influence of corrupt officials. “People are being forced to eat in an unhealthy environment, but the Food Safety Department is not taking any action, which is very unfortunate,” he said.