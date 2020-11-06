New Delhi: In wake of Haryana passing a Bill to provide a 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs to people belonging to the state, Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are up in arms over it.

Party’s UP leader and West Bengal in charge Jitin Prasada said: “This is a robbery of the rights of youth from UP, Bihar and Bengal, and insult to youth who seek job in Haryana…. now youth of these (three) states will only work as labourers.”

Congress’ Bihar leaders are also upset saying it will have a repercussion in their state, as many youth work in Haryana.

However, the Congress has not officially reacted on the issue, saying it is yet to study the act.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala in the Assembly on its first day of two-day session, and subsequently passed.

The main demand of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a coalition partner in the BJP-led government, it mandates private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms located in the state to follow 75 per cent quota for local people in jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

IANS