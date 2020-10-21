Ballia (UP): Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh said Wednesday he was yet to receive the show cause notice served on him by the party over his statements supporting a local party leader accused of murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

The MLA had come out in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh. He had allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia district’s Durjanpur village. This happened following a quarrel over the public allotment of ration shops October 15.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had Monday served the notice to the MLA. Surendra Singh was given a week’s time to respond to the notice.

“I have not yet received the notice. I will give my reply once I receive it,” Surendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The Bairia MLA had gone Sunday to Lucknow to meet senior leaders. Among them were the UP party general secretary Sunil Bansal. He said he also wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a CB-CID enquiry in the case.

“Since the chief minister is busy in the election tour, I have not been able to meet him,” Surendra said. He added that he has met other BJP leaders in this connection without elaborating further.

The legislator, however, exuded confidence that an FIR on the basis of a complaint by the accused’s family will be lodged soon in the incident.

Supporting the accused BJP leader, the Bairia MLA had said that the former ‘opened fire in self-defence’. The MLA stated it was a ‘do-or-die situation for him’. He had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.