Kanpur: It’s been 45 days since this Kanpur groom married his Begusarai bride. However, he is yet to return home with his wife. The nationwide lockdown has left both the couple and the wedding party from Bihar stuck in Uttar Pradesh. The bride’s family is feeling the pressure of taking care of the ‘baraatis’ amid the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

Stuck due to lockdown

Imtiaz, a resident of Chaubeypur village in Kanpur had married Khushboo in Begusarai, March 21. A day later, March 22, the ‘Janata Curfew’ was announced and then the lockdown. The groom and his ‘baraat’, comprising 12 members have not been able to return home since.

Difficult for bride’s family

The groom’s sister, Afreen, who is at home in Chaubeypur, said: “The ‘baraat’ has not returned and we are now worried. We can understand how difficult it must be for the bride’s family to feed the guests for so long.”

Imtiaz had taken Rs 20,000 with him when he set out for the wedding. The entire amount has been spent on expenses being incurred on the guests. The bride has also contributed Rs 20,000 from her account towards the expenses.

Savings exhausted

The groom’s cousin, Sagar, said that the family owns a band company and Imtiaz also works with it. “All our savings have been exhausted because there are no weddings due to the lockdown and so there is no business,” Sagar said.

“We interact daily through phone and Imtiaz is also worried about the state of affairs. We appeal to the officials in Begusarai to make arrangements for the return of the ‘baraat’,” Sagar pleaded.

Imtiaz said that he had got their names registered with the local officials and were waiting to return home – albeit with his bride.

