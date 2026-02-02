UP Police Exam Date 2026 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of candidates who dream of wearing the khaki uniform and serving the state. Every year, aspirants closely track official updates released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, and most candidates rely on official Sarkari Result to get fast, reliable, and verified information related to UP Police recruitment notifications, exam dates, and admit cards.

Whether you are a first-time aspirant or a repeat candidate, understanding the entire recruitment process—from notification to final selection—is crucial. Platforms like Sarkari Result help candidates stay updated at every stage, making exam preparation more structured and stress-free. Below is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026:

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Posts Offered Constable (Civil Police), PAC, Armed Police, Mounted Constable, Jail Warder (Male/Female), SSF Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam → DV & PST → PET → Medical Examination Application Fee ₹500 (Gen/EWS/OBC), ₹400 (SC/ST) Payment Mode Online Total Vacancies 32,679 Official Website uppbpb.gov.in

This recruitment covers multiple constable-level posts, making it a golden opportunity for candidates with a 12th-pass qualification.

UP Police Exam Date 2026 – Important Dates

Proper time management begins with tracking official dates. Below are the expected and announced timelines:

Event Date Online Application Start Date 31 December 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 30 January 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 30 January 2026 UP Police Exam Date 2026 To be Announced Admit Card Release Before Exam Result Declaration Will Be Updated

Keep checking the official website regularly for updates on the UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026

Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The written examination is the first and most decisive stage of the selection process.

Key Highlights

Total Questions: 150

Total Marks: 300

Duration: 2 Hours (120 Minutes)

Question Type: Objective (MCQs)

Language: Hindi & English

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks deducted

Correct Answer: +2 marks

Subject-wise Distribution

Subject Questions Marks General Hindi 150 (combined) 300 General Knowledge Numerical & Mental Ability Mental Aptitude / IQ / Logical Reasoning Total 150 300

A strong grip on Hindi, Reasoning, and Mental Ability can significantly boost your score.

UP Police Constable Eligibility & Vacancy 2026

Educational Qualification

Must have passed 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent from a recognized board or institution in India.

Total Vacancy

32,679 Constable Posts

Physical Eligibility (PST & PET)

Height & Chest Standards

Category Height (Male) Chest (Male) Height (Female) Gen/OBC/SC 168 cm 79–84 cm 152 cm ST 160 cm 77–82 cm 147 cm

Running Test (PET)

Male: 4.8 km in 25 minutes

4.8 km in 25 minutes Female: 2.4 km in 14 minutes

Age Limit (As on Cut-off Date)

Category Age Limit Male (General) 18 – 22 Years Female (General) 18 – 25 Years

Age Relaxation

Category Relaxation OBC / SC / ST 5 Years

Nationality Criteria

Candidates must be:

Indian citizens, OR

Tibetan refugees (migrated before 01.01.1962), OR

Migrants from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania intending permanent settlement in India.

How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026?

Follow these simple steps:

Read the UP Police Constable Notification 2026 PDF carefully Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in Click on Apply Online – UP Police Recruitment 2026 Fill the application form with correct details Upload photograph, signature, and documents Pay the application fee online Download and print the final submitted form

Apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Preparation Strategy for UP Police Exam 2026

Cracking the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 demands smart preparation, not just hard work.

Expert Preparation Tips

Analyse previous year cut-off trends

Understand topic-wise weightage

Practice 100 MCQs daily

Revise weekly using short notes

Attempt time-bound mock tests

Improve speed & accuracy

Focus on UP-specific GK (History, Culture, Administration)

Consistency and disciplined revision are the real game-changers.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of aspirants dreaming of a stable and respectable government career. With 32,679 vacancies, the opportunity is massive—but so is the competition.

Success will come to those who start early, stay consistent, and prepare strategically. Believe in your preparation, trust the process, and march forward with confidence toward the UP Police Exam Date 2026.

FAQs

Q1. How many hours should I study for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026?

Ans:

Full-time aspirants: 6–8 hours daily

Working candidates: 3–4 hours daily with consistency

Q3. How many vacancies are there in UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026?

Ans:

A total of 32,679 vacancies have been announced.

Q4. What is the last date to apply for UP Police Constable 2026?

Ans:

The last date to apply online is 30 January 2026.