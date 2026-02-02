UP Police Exam Date 2026 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of candidates who dream of wearing the khaki uniform and serving the state. Every year, aspirants closely track official updates released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, and most candidates rely on official Sarkari Result to get fast, reliable, and verified information related to UP Police recruitment notifications, exam dates, and admit cards.
Whether you are a first-time aspirant or a repeat candidate, understanding the entire recruitment process—from notification to final selection—is crucial. Below is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026.
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026:
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruiting Authority
|Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
|Posts Offered
|Constable (Civil Police), PAC, Armed Police, Mounted Constable, Jail Warder (Male/Female), SSF
|Application Mode
|Online
|Selection Process
|Written Exam → DV & PST → PET → Medical Examination
|Application Fee
|₹500 (Gen/EWS/OBC), ₹400 (SC/ST)
|Payment Mode
|Online
|Total Vacancies
|32,679
|Official Website
|uppbpb.gov.in
This recruitment covers multiple constable-level posts, making it a golden opportunity for candidates with a 12th-pass qualification.
UP Police Exam Date 2026 – Important Dates
Proper time management begins with tracking official dates. Below are the expected and announced timelines:
|Event
|Date
|Online Application Start Date
|31 December 2025
|Last Date to Apply Online
|30 January 2026
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|30 January 2026
|UP Police Exam Date 2026
|To be Announced
|Admit Card Release
|Before Exam
|Result Declaration
|Will Be Updated
Keep checking the official website regularly for updates on the UP Police Constable Exam Date 2026
Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The written examination is the first and most decisive stage of the selection process.
Key Highlights
- Total Questions: 150
- Total Marks: 300
- Duration: 2 Hours (120 Minutes)
- Question Type: Objective (MCQs)
- Language: Hindi & English
- Negative Marking: 0.25 marks deducted
- Correct Answer: +2 marks
Subject-wise Distribution
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|General Hindi
|150 (combined)
|300
|General Knowledge
|Numerical & Mental Ability
|Mental Aptitude / IQ / Logical Reasoning
|Total
|150
|300
A strong grip on Hindi, Reasoning, and Mental Ability can significantly boost your score.
UP Police Constable Eligibility & Vacancy 2026
Educational Qualification
- Must have passed 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent from a recognized board or institution in India.
Total Vacancy
- 32,679 Constable Posts
Physical Eligibility (PST & PET)
Height & Chest Standards
|Category
|Height (Male)
|Chest (Male)
|Height (Female)
|Gen/OBC/SC
|168 cm
|79–84 cm
|152 cm
|ST
|160 cm
|77–82 cm
|147 cm
Running Test (PET)
- Male: 4.8 km in 25 minutes
- Female: 2.4 km in 14 minutes
Age Limit (As on Cut-off Date)
|Category
|Age Limit
|Male (General)
|18 – 22 Years
|Female (General)
|18 – 25 Years
Age Relaxation
|Category
|Relaxation
|OBC / SC / ST
|5 Years
Nationality Criteria
Candidates must be:
- Indian citizens, OR
- Tibetan refugees (migrated before 01.01.1962), OR
- Migrants from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania intending permanent settlement in India.
How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
Follow these simple steps:
- Read the UP Police Constable Notification 2026 PDF carefully
- Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on Apply Online – UP Police Recruitment 2026
- Fill the application form with correct details
- Upload photograph, signature, and documents
- Pay the application fee online
- Download and print the final submitted form
Apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Preparation Strategy for UP Police Exam 2026
Cracking the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 demands smart preparation, not just hard work.
Expert Preparation Tips
- Analyse previous year cut-off trends
- Understand topic-wise weightage
- Practice 100 MCQs daily
- Revise weekly using short notes
- Attempt time-bound mock tests
- Improve speed & accuracy
- Focus on UP-specific GK (History, Culture, Administration)
Consistency and disciplined revision are the real game-changers.
The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of aspirants dreaming of a stable and respectable government career. With 32,679 vacancies, the opportunity is massive—but so is the competition.
Success will come to those who start early, stay consistent, and prepare strategically. Believe in your preparation, trust the process, and march forward with confidence toward the UP Police Exam Date 2026.
FAQs
Q1. How many hours should I study for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026?
Ans:
- Full-time aspirants: 6–8 hours daily
- Working candidates: 3–4 hours daily with consistency
Q3. How many vacancies are there in UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
Ans:
A total of 32,679 vacancies have been announced.
Q4. What is the last date to apply for UP Police Constable 2026?
Ans:
The last date to apply online is 30 January 2026.