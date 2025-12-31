Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told 1,543 new recruits from 11 departments to uphold integrity and remain committed to making the system corruption-free while providing good service to the people of the state, as he handed them appointment letters at the 14th Nijukti Mela held at Railway Auditorium Tuesday.

Addressing the newly-appointed officials, the CM said, “You have reached here through hard work and sacrifice.

This appointment is a symbol of your trust and success.” He added, “Our government came to power only 18 months ago.

In this short period, we have provided employment to 39,459 people at the government level.”

“Uphold integrity. Be committed to making the system corruption-free, while ensuring that you yourself remain free from corruption. Provide good service to the people of the state.

Never forget your duty and responsibility towards the people. Continue to serve the public with sincerity and compassion,” the CM said.

“This recruitment fair plays an important role in realising our vision of building a developed nation and a developed state.

Therefore, our government is continuously continuing the campaign to employ the youth and create employment opportunities for them,” Majhi said.

At the event, Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged the newly-appointed sports coaches to create at least 10 Olympians from Odisha by 2036.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida said, “For 2036, you should have a bigger vision than dreams.”

She expressed hope that the people of the state will get new services through the newly-appointed officials.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “From today, the general public will be your examiner.”

He inspired the newly-appointed officials by saying that the recognition of the general public is far above all other certificates.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond advised the newly recruited to discharge duty with honesty, sincerity and dedication.

Among the new recruits, Dhrupad Kumar Behera from Bolangir, Bhagyashree Swain from Cuttack, Debamrut Sahu from Jajpur and Manisha Nayak from Ganjam expressed gratitude to the CM for getting the appointment due to the state government’s clean and impartial selection process.