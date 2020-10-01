Panaji: Police in Goa plan to impose fine on celebrity choreographers Remo D’Souza and Salman Y Khan for alleged violation of traffic rules. This information was given by a senior official here Thursday. Police said that both Remo D’Souza and Salman Y Khan had uploaded separate videos of them riding motorcycles on a bridge in Goa. However, police said that the movement of two-wheelers is not allowed on that bridge.

“Both the choreographers – D’Souza and Khan – had posted videos on a social media platform earlier this week. The videos showed them riding motorcycles on Atal Sethu bridge over river Mandovi. The bridge connects connects Panaji to suburban Porvorim,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Salim Sheikh told this agency.

“The department has taken cognisance of the violation of the Motor Vehicles Act by both the choreographers. We are in search of the motorcycles seen in the videos. Challans would be issued to the choreographers once we get details of the bikes,” he said.