BHUBANESWAR: You can’t start living in the forest to get your hands on the mythical ‘Sanjivani Booti.’ However, you can follow some easy steps to grow medicinal plants at your place.

Indian forests have an illustrious history of being the greatest repository of medicinal plants and treatment. These plants are considered very safe with negligible or minimal side effects on our body.

There is a dire need to follow the old ‘Dadi maa ke nushke’ at a time when our generation is getting crazy over tablets, supplements, and anti-depressants which have a high probability of side effects on our body.

Isn’t it better to come closer to nature and find our cure in it? Nature offers lots of medicinal plants which can help us in many ways. We can always search our cure in nature and avoid excessive use of tablets and supplements.

Tulsi

Tulsi is also known as Holy Basil, which contains essential oils that work as an adaptogen, which helps a person in adapting to stress, besides working as an antidepressant. It consists of antibacterial and antifungal properties. Just take some fresh leaves of ‘Tulsi’ every day and heal your existing problems. It’s quite easy to grow Tulsi at home. Fill a flowerpot with high-quality soil and water it thoroughly, Sow the seeds 0.25 to 0.5 inch beneath the soil. Keep the soil moist until the seeds germinate. Place the Tulsi near a warm, sunny window.

Aloe-Vera

Aloe Vera is widely used in the cosmetic industry. It is also known for its skin infection curing properties, suitable for curing acne, skin cuts and burns. All you have to do is, extract the gel present in the leaves and apply directly on your skin. Aloe-Vera is one of the plants which requires minimum care to grow, and that is the reason why it is called low-maintenance plant. It needs initial care and 4-6 hours of sunlight. You can grow it in 8” X 10” pot.

Mint

Mint has several health benefits. It contains antioxidants and the anti-inflammatory agent called Rosmarinus acid which helps in revealing allergies and curing a common cold because of its aromatic decongestant. Select a wide surfaced container such as a window box and fill with well-drained potting soil. Stick a few cuttings into a small pot with moist soil. As the mint grows, replant in a larger pot or the ground. Cut the mint stem just below a node on the plant. Keep your mint plant watered and moist.

Neem

Neem leaves are used in treating bloody nose, a stomach infection, skin infection, diabetes, heart diseases and many more. It is rich in calcium, protein, phosphorus and iron. All you have to do is to chew some leaves daily or boil the leaves in water and consume it daily. Sow neem seeds in a pot; neem trees flourish well in high temperature. So, try to keep your pot warm and moist. The seeds will germinate within 2 to 3 weeks. You need to do the extra care of your pot, as neem trees generally grow well outside the home.

Urban gardening has flourished in metro cities with the increase in the number of urban households who are growing vegetables, herbs, fruits, and medicinal plants for everyday consumption. OUAT is also initiating Home-gardens in its monthly workshop. People can efficiently follow space-savvy tactics and grow herbal/medicinal plants close to where they live, and have their own kitchen or terrace garden.