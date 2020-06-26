Mumbai: The release date for the Urvashi Rautela-starrer, Virgin Bhanupriya, has been confirmed. The film, which bypasses the big screen and opens directly on OTT, will release July 16.

Urvashi, who is playing the title character of the film, said: “This film is a light-hearted coming of age comedy and is set to crush patriarchy. Female aspiration will take centrestage. My character is extremely relatable to the youth who practice celibacy at the cost of finding ‘the one’.”

The film directed by Ajay Lohan premieres on ZEE5.