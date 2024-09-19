Washington: More than two dozen top American lawmakers have expressed outrage over the recent vandalism of a Hindu temple in New York, which came days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

The road and the signage outside the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, were sprayed with expletives Monday.

Melville is located in Suffolk County, on Long Island and is about 28 kilometres from the 16,000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event September 22.

“The desecration of this Hindu house of worship is vile. Hate has no place on Long Island or anywhere else in New York or across America,” Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“I am deeply saddened by the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in Melville, NY. This act of vandalism is a clear attempt to incite hatred against Hindus and has no place in our country. We must come together to show that love and understanding will always triumph over intolerance and division,” Congressman Rich McCormick said.

“It is upsetting to see the hateful vandalism of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Melville, New York. I’m wishing our Hindu community strength and peace in the face of this unacceptable display of intolerance. Standing together, we can remain stronger than hate,” said lawmaker Andy Kim.

Congressman Brad Sherman said the vandalism of the temple is not only a “vile act of hate” against the Hindu community but also an “unjust attack on our shared value of religious pluralism”. “I stand with Hindu Americans. Those responsible must be prosecuted to the law’s fullest extent,” he said.

“Hate has no home in our community. That was the unified message from more than a dozen of my fellow elected officials and me in response to the hateful, intolerant graffiti and vandalism at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Melville,” said Congressman Nick LaLota.

“Our great nation was founded on the principles of religious and political freedom, and I’m proud to see leaders from both parties swiftly come together to support the BAPS community during this difficult time,” he said.

Congresswoman Michelle Steel strongly condemned the “hateful act of vandalism” targeting the Hindu community in New York. “Now more than ever, Americans must unify behind the values of decency and respect for one another,” she said.

“No one should face fear due to their faith. I strongly condemn the recent attacks on BAPS Mandir in New York. Standing in solidarity with our BAPS community and united against all forms of hate,” lawmaker Glenn Grothman said.

Congressman Buddy Carter said that religious prejudice is “not welcome” in America.

Congresswoman Young Kim said no one should live in fear because of their faith. “I fully condemn the hateful acts targeting at BAPS Mandir in New York & join my bipartisan colleagues in standing in solidarity with our BAPS friends and united against hate. Love triumphs hate always,” she said.

Congressman Jonathan L Jackson said he was deeply saddened by the desecration of the “magnificent temple and all threats of hatred against the Hindu community”.

“These acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate are a continuation of the hatred that we have seen aimed at Haitian, Venezuelan, Afghani, and other immigrant groups in recent years. These attacks are antithetical to the fundamental values of this great nation. Unlike the old world, the American experiment is built upon the ideal that all those who believe in the Dream of America are equally American. This is regardless of race, sex, religion, or national origin,” he said.

“I strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace, respect, and harmony for all. I extend my deepest prayers for those affected by this act of hate and support law enforcement in their efforts to bring those who perpetrated this crime to justice,” Jackson said.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said she was “appalled” to learn about the temple being targeted by vandals.

“There is no place for hate & intolerance in our community. I stand with the Hindu community as they pray for peace & unity. Those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable,” she said.

Calling it a “vile act of intimidation” targeting Hindus, Congresswoman Lori Trahan said the vandalism goes against everything they stand for as Americans who respect the right of every person to practice their religion free from persecution. “We must forcefully condemn this and all forms of hatred,” she said.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said the “vile desecration was an unconscionable act meant to sow division and hatred”.

“Such heinous assaults of prejudice strike at the heart of our shared humanity and must be met with swift resolve. Today, and always, we stand with our Hindu brothers and sisters. We must unequivocally, and without hesitation, condemn violence and hatred in all its forms—together, we must rise above it, rooted in the principles of compassion, respect, and a shared commitment to peace and justice,” he said.

Congressman Tom Souzzi said he was appalled by the “hideous acts of vandalism” targeting the temple, asserting that such acts of “vandalism, bigotry, and hate are happening far too often because of inflammatory rhetoric by national leaders, extremism, and lack of accountability”.

“Acts like these are un-American and contradict the core values of our nation,” he said.

Congressman Mark Takano denounced the recent vandalism and threats directed at this Hindu temple. “We cannot accept hate in our communities,” he said.

“I’m horrified to learn about the vandalism targeting the BAPS Hindu Temple in Melville, New York. Let’s be clear: hatred and bigotry have no place in this country. I stand in solidarity with the Hindu community as we work to achieve peace,” said Congressman Donald Norcross.

“I am disgusted by the vandalism of Melville’s BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. There is no room for this kind of hate and vitriol in a civilised society. I stand with Long Island’s Hindu community and condemn this act unequivocally,” said Congressman Andrew Garbarino.

The Hindu American Foundation has called for an investigation into the incident by the Department of Justice.