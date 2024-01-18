Washington: The families of American hostages being held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza will meet US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan at the White House Thursday, an official said.

The official told CNN that the White House has extended invitations to the family members of all six hostages.

But it was not immediately clear how many of them would attend the meeting.

Addressing reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Jon Polin, whose son Hersch Goldberg-Polin is currently in captivity, said that “103 days is 103 days too many and we are running out of time. The hostages are running out of time”.

“And as Americans, we expect the United States, the greatest superpower in the history of the world, to use its full power to secure the hostages’ release,” CNN quoted Jon Polin, who was joined by the families of other Israelis and American hostages, as saying.

Four Americans have been released since the start of the war and the US believes six Americans remain in captivity in Gaza.

According to Israeli authorities, Aabout 136 Israelis and foreign nationals remain under Hamas captivity in Gaza.

During the humanitarian pause from November 24-30, 2023, 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.

Thursday’s meeting comes five days after President Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to rescue all the hostages as he marked 100 days since they were taken capitve October 7, 2023 when Hamas launched its attack against Israel.

In a statement January 14, the President said that “100 days of captivity for the more than 100 innocent people, including as many as six Americans, who are still held being hostage by Hamas in Gaza”.

“For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones.

“And for each of those 100 days, the hostages and their families have been at the forefront of my mind as my national security team and I have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom,” he said.

Biden, who met some of the families in December 2023, added in the statement that he “reaffirm my pledge to all the hostages and their families — we are with you. We will never stop working to bring Americans home”.