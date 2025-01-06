New Delhi: The US is taking necessary steps for the implementation of the civil nuclear cooperation with India, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

In his address at the IIT-Delhi, Sullivan also said that India-US collaboration is crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“We are deeply invested in our relationship with India,” he said.

The US NSA also said that US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in the last four years.

On China’s approach to critical technologies, Sullivan said interdependencies cannot be weaponised.

PTI