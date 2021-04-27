Naugaon: The Odisha government has been laying stress on effective implementation of MGNREGS projects in rural areas so as to create job opportunities for the rural populace who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in many places under Naugaon block in Jagatsinghpur district, machines are being used in MGNREGS projects while job card holders are being deprived of work, a report said.

Since the authorities have allegedly ignored this concern, the rural job scheme has miserably failed in its objective.

According to reports, the Soil Conservation department had sanctioned pond excavation project in 15 panchayats under this block.

The department has allowed development of three types of ponds and also fixed different rates – Rs 61,053 for 100 square/ft pond; Rs1,26,305 for ponds measuring 300 sq/ft and Rs 1, 62, 480 for ponds with an area of 400 sq/ft.

In many cases, contractors are allegedly violating the guidelines and executing the work by engaging machines instead of the daily wagers.

It has also been alleged that there are a few old ponds and contractors are carrying out their restoration at night instead of digging new ponds.

As a result, scores of local people have been facing shortage of work. Deprived of work, villagers alleged that the department is taking no action against the erring contractors.

They demanded stern action against those who are engaging machines.

Overseer of the soil conservation, Tapan Swain said that beneficiaries (job card holders) are supposed to dig ponds. Job card holders have been tasked to do carry out pond excavation. He denied the allegation that old ponds are being shown in documents as new ones.

PNN