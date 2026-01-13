Bhubaneswar: The Utkal Mahila Samiti have threatened to launch a statewide block-level movement from February 15 to 28, raising multiple public demands, including an end to violence against women, rising prices and policies affecting working women.

The decision was taken at a state-level workshop of the Samiti held Monday at Bhagabati Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar. The workshop, held under the chairpersonship of Utkal Mahila Samiti State President Pramodini Paikaray, was inaugurated by Nisha Sidhu, All-India General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).

Addressing the gathering, Sidhu alleged that incidents of violence against women have increased during the tenure of the BJP government, particularly in BJP-ruled states. She criticised labour reforms, stating that the replacement of 29 labour laws with four labour codes has weakened protections for women workers and promoted exploitation.

Sidhu also opposed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, claiming it has led to privatisation and communalisation of education, thereby limiting women’s access. She further highlighted inflation, unemployment and what she described as an authoritarian approach driven by corporate and RSS-backed ideology.