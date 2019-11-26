Build on a budget of Rs 2 lakh by the alumni members, the upkeep and maintenance cost of the toilet will be bore by the faculty members

IN THE PIPELINE

News-scrolling display at Parija library

Mango garden called ‘Panchshika Vatika’

BHUBANESWAR: To cater to the general public and visitors in Utkal University, a mobile toilet was launched, Tuesday, here on the varsity premises by alumni members of Vanivihar Old Students Society (VOSS).

Inaugurated by Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, vice-chancellor of Utkal University, the mobile toilet was presented to the institute on the occasion of platinum jubilee celebrations of the university. With the objective of making the campus cleaner and healthier, the initiative was taken under ‘Swachh Vani Vihar’ objective by the VOSS.

“We felt that the university has everything except a proper toilet facility for visitors. Observing the inconvenience parents, applicants and visitors had to face, we planned to dedicate a mobile toilet to the campus,” said Gadhadhar Rath, secretary of VOSS.

Formed by the alumni of Utkal University, VOSS, a 1,000-strong organisation, the mobile toilet was arranged and funded by the members of the association itself. With a total fund of about Rs 2 lakh, Rath mentioned that the maintenance and upkeep of the toilet will be bore by campus faculty members.

Speaking on future endeavours, Rath said that they have planned to have news-scrolling display for the Parija library. Besides, a dream project of mango garden called ‘Panchshika Vatika’ is also in their to-do list for which they have asked assistance from National Aluminium Company or Nalco.