Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped the Utkal University here Thursday after the administration put up a notice asking unauthorised occupants, mostly former students, to vacate the Fakir Mohan Chhatrabasa (hostel) in view of the growing instances of anti-social activities in the campus. The move came amid allegations that these former students, or alumni, who are continuing their stay in various hostels without any authorisation from the university administration, are indulging in nefarious activities, ranging from narcotics trade to extortion, a university official said.

However, soon after the notice was put up, a group of alumni and students met Vice Chancellor Sabita Acharya and demanded her make alternative lodging arrangements for the alumni who have been residing in the hostels due to financial issues while preparing for various competitive exams and jobs. They alleged that these needy students have intentionally been termed as ‘non-students’ by a rival group of students having some vested interest. Saswat Anurag Sahoo, who is pursuing his Masters in Journalism at the university, said, “The university administration should make a distinction between non-students and alumni. The latter are staying in hostels due to their financial issues, while the non-students have no academic interest or background in the university.” He continued, “Instead of blaming the alumni, the administration should rather enhance security in the campus to curb criminal activities. They rather initiate action against university offi cials who have rented out their official quarters.”

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national executive body member from state, Biswajit Patra, along with some students, staged a fast unto death protest in front of the administration building demanding immediate eviction of non-students from hostels. Patra, who is a student at the university, said, “The non-students, who claim to be alumni, are disturbing the peace of the campus. They are illegally occupying the hostels, thereby, depriving students from availing the facility. They are also extorting money from shops.

Moreover, they have also formed a syndicate that muzzles the voice of students.” He claimed 90 out of 187 rooms in Fakir Mohan hostel are presently ‘under the grip of’ non-students. Similarly, 32 out of 371 rooms at Gopabandhu hostel, and 27 out of 240 rooms of Madhusudan hostel, are occupied by non students. “The administration should vacate the non-students from hostels and let present students stay there,” demanded Patra. Vice Chancellor Sabita Acharya said the police should stop anti-social activities inside the campus. “Those who really want to study and make good careers will be allowed to stay in the campus. Those who indulge in anti social activities will be thrown out,” Acharya said.