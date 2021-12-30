Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Thursday got its first water sports complex at Ramgarh Tal here in Gorakhpur.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the water sports complex at the lake is the first in the state which has been constructed by the public sector.

The complex, spread on a 5-acre area near the over 1,700 acre Ramgarh Tal, offers facilities of boating, water biking, and skiing.

Officials said that the people of Purvanchal will also be able to indulge in adventure at the water sports complex on the lines of water adventure sports in Goa. Sportsmen will be able to get training for international water sports here.

Regional tourism officer Ravindra Kumar Mishra said: “The floating jetty is almost ready and the building work is also completed. The complex building is in five acres of land. With the help of complex, international level sportsmen will be trained. It has been planned to take help of Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College for this purpose. The youth of Purvanchal will be able to take international level water sports training here.”

IANS