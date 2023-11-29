Uttarkashi: Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated Tuesday evening.

The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.

They were brought to AIIMS-Rishikesh in a Chinook helicopter in the afternoon.

An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.

Their mental health will also be checked, he said adding they will be kept under observation.

The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds.

All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers, he said

Relatives of the workers are also being brought to Rishikesh in buses.

PTI