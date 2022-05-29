Los Angeles: Harry Styles has joined the building-up chorus of politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures in condemning the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Styles announced he’ll be partnering with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour and donating over $1 million in proceeds to it, along with Live Nation, reports ‘Variety’.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles’ Instagram post reads.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown, who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items,” Styles added. The post has a simple but telling caption: “End gun violence.”

Styles is not the only major musician to speak out on the issue. Earlier, on Tuesday, Taylor Swift tweeted that she was “filled with rage and grief” by the Texas shooting as well as others in Buffalo and Laguna Woods. “We, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak,” Swift wrote.

Styles, who released his third studio album ‘Harry’s House’ last week, will embark on his sold-out ‘Love on Tour 2022’ in August. The tour consists of multiple dates in select cities, including New York and Los Angeles (15 nights each), Chicago and Austin (five nights each), and Toronto (two nights).