Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Covid-19 vaccination drive starting from January 16 will be held at 160 session sites across the state.

Talking to the media Sunday, Dr Bijay Panigrahi, Odisha Health Director and in-charge of the vaccination programme in the state, said, “The immunization programme against Covid-19 will be held at 160 session sites covering all 30 districts of the state.”

As per the SOP, as many as 100 health workers will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day of the nationwide vaccination programme, January 16.

Health workers of different categories have been selected for getting the vaccine in the first phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“We are ready and have enough equipment for the first phase of vaccination in the state,” Dr Panigrahi said.

He said that medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres as well as some private hospitals will participate in the vaccination programme at the 160 session sites across the state.

According to the decision by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, around three crore healthcare and frontline workers as well as 27 crore population above 50 years and under-50 populations with comorbities will be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

Of the total health workers, over 3.2 lakh have been shortlisted to get the vaccine in Odisha.