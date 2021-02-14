Bhubaneswar: The craze for Valentine’s Day continues to increase with the passage of each year. This is evident from the fact that around 800 couples will exchange garlands Sunday. They have fixed the date to make the day memorable.

Sources at the Commissionerate Police say more than 300 couples have registered in the licensing cell of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office, seeking permission for procession, usage of loudspeakers and crackers.

Another 500 couple in the outskirts of the capital city will be tying the nuptial knots Sunday. They have not sought permission from the Commissionerate Police.

Besides this, some marriages will be solemnised at some temples and charitable organizations.

Notably, a video went viral a few days ago wherein a couple — students of a college in uniform — was seen marrying on the road itself in Puri district. This being a month specifically dedicated to lovers, romanticism is at its peak.

PNN