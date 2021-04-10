Puri: A number of valuables and antiques were recovered from Emar mutt in Puri Friday during the official hand over of possession to the Endowment Commission.

A filigree silver tree, silver flowers and a bouquet were found in the mutt premises. Several silver utensils and ornaments were also recovered from the mutt.

According to a source, 16 antique swords were recovered from inside the mutt. A couple of bronze sculptures of a cow and a calf were being used here during Jhulan Yatra festivals, the source added.

A list of its properties was prepared after the Commissioner of Endowments took over possession of the Emar mutt. The inventory list of all valuables was done in the presence of a local magistrate.

As per a decision of the Endowment Commission, the previous seer of the mutt Mahant Gopal Ramanuja Das has been relieved of his duties. A newly formed Trust headed by Mahant Narayan Ramanuja Das will manage the day to day affairs from now on, an official said.

Notably, the mutt is located near Kalikadevi Sahi and in front of south-eastern corner of the Jagannath temple in Puri town. It was established over five acres of land by Ramanujacharya.

As many as 522 pieces of silver bricks, weighing over 18 tonnes and worth around Rs 90 crore were found inside four wooden boxes at the ancient mutt in 2011.

PNN