Cuttack: Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal possession and sale of firearms, a team of Special Task Force (STF) officials Friday arrested two persons from Niali area in Cuttack.

According to STF, the accused duo are Suresh Kumar Das alias Kalia and Soumyaranjan Dalei from Jagatsinghpur district. The criminals were arrested in the morning near Sikharghat bridge under Niali police limits in Cuttack district.

Also read: Collector Kulange imposes fresh restrictions in Ganjam to curb COVID-19 resurge

After a thorough search, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including two 7MM pistols with magazines, six country-made single bore pistols and 20 live bullets were recovered from their possession, an STF official informed.

In this connection, STF has registered a case and an investigation is underway. The arrested duo will be forwarded to a local court later in the day.

Notably, drive against illegal arms and ammunitions traders have been intensified during the last one year. STF has seized as many as 22 firearms, 54 live bullets and arrested seven criminals so far.

PNN