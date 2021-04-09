Ganjam: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the district, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday imposed fresh restrictions in Ganjam to contain any probable spread of the deadly virus.

According to a source, the fresh advisory issued by Kulange sounded to keep the Gopalpur and Sunapur beaches closed on every Saturday and Sunday. In a similar vein, tourist destinations like Ramalingeswar Park and the famous Tampara Lake in Ganjam district will also remain closed on every Monday, a district administration official stated.

Also read: Low voter turnout witnessed during AP polls in Kotia villages of Koraput

The district Collector ordered to keep Maa Taratarini temple closed on every Wednesday. The shrine will open for six days a week and sanitisation work will be carried out in the temple during closure.

Notably, the Ganjam administration had earlier prohibited feasts in the close vicinity of the shakti peetha. The ritual of tonsuring children’s heads (Mundan) has also been banned here.

Hundreds of devotees throng the Taratarini temple during Chaitra Mela. Children are tonsured paying obeisance to the presiding deity.

PNN