Sundargarh: Odisha Police Sunday busted an IPL betting racket operating in the Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district and apprehended five people, an officer said.

Acting on credible inputs, a police team conducted a raid in Rajgangpur area and busted the betting racket.

During the raid, the police apprehended five individuals engaged in running the betting network and collecting money from various persons, the officer said.

The police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and froze funds amounting to Rs 17.61 lakh deposited in a bank account.

Five mobile phones used in the operation were also seized from the accused persons, he said.

A case has been registered at Rajgangpur police station, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.