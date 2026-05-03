Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Air Kharavela Swain’s suspension was revoked Sunday, party officials said, marking his return to the party fold after disciplinary action earlier.

BJP state disciplinary committee convenor Sudarshan Nayak confirmed the decision, stating that the order withdrawing the suspension had been issued after a review of the matter.

Swain had previously been suspended on charges of indiscipline, though the party did not elaborate on the specific reasons behind the action. With the revocation, he is now reinstated as a party member. Party sources said the move is part of efforts to maintain unity and organisational discipline.