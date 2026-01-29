Bhadrak: A family’s journey from Mayurbhanj to Bhubaneswar on a motorcycle turned tragic as a five-year-old boy died and his parents sustained critical injuries when a pickup van hit their two-wheeler near Dahanigadia on National Highway 16 Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 9 am, when Rajat Jena, a resident of Jhinkiria in Mayurbhanj district, was riding with his wife, Milli Singh, and their son, Akash.

Police said the van hit the motorcycle near Dahanigadia overbridge, causing the rider to lose control.

The bike slammed into the bridge guard wall and fell off the bridge, while the child died on the spot.

Jena and his wife fell nearly 18 feet from the overbridge onto the service road below and sustained serious injuries.

Some locals rescued the couple and rushed them to the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak in a car.

Both are undergoing treatment. Police sent the child’s body for a postmortem and seized the damaged motorcycle.

“A case (79/26) has been registered and based on a complaint filed by Jena’s sister, an investigation is underway,” said inspector-in-charge Prabhanshu Mishra.