Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzle in a set of new photo shoots for their forthcoming film “Street Dancer 3D”. The shoot, for the Remo D’Souza film co-featuring Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, is done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo.

Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shoots, Varun looks pumped up sporting Bollywoodish brawn in a shirtless avatar. Sharaddha oozes oomph in her Street Dancer look.

Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.