Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are getting married at Alibaug this weekend at the Mansion House Resort which is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.

Family and special friends will be present on this occasion. The families of the couple has reached the wedding venue.

Eyeing the COVID-19 pandemic, the guest list is restricted to between 40 and 50 but there will be a mehendi and sangeet as per Punjabi traditions.

According to reports, The Mansion House is an escape to the idyllic utopia of nature. Tucked away in a quaint village of Alibaug, it offers an ideal spot to relax amidst greenery in the lap of Mother Nature.

It also has a very large swimming pool and garden area. Apart from this, there is also greenery and a peaceful atmosphere.

Varun’s wedding will be attended by a few Hindi film stars people, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who is the cousin of Varun, will be involved in all the wedding festivities. He was spotted with the couple outside the house. They had taken off their belongings and also posed for paparazzi waiting outside the venue.

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends. While appearing on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, Varun confirmed that he and Natasha, a designer, were dating and that they intended to get married.

Varun made his debut in 2012’s Student Of The Year and is the star of films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale and Sui Dhaaga.

He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

